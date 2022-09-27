Teen suspected of shooting dog in Pueblo before a female was shot in the chest during a struggle

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of shooting a dog just before a female was shot in the chest.

Pueblo Police are reporting the incident happened Sunday night in the 1200 block of Taylor Lane. The neighborhood is on the southwest side of Pueblo. Officers were dispatched for a report of a shooting, when they arrived at the scene the found a female who had been shot in the chest.

“During the preliminary investigation, it was found there were several people drinking alcohol inside the residence when the shooting happened,” a news release issued by Pueblo Police reads. “A verbal argument ensued between two males which led to one male pulling out a handgun and shooting the family dog. The two males then engaged in a physical fight over the handgun. The female also engaged in the physical fight in attempt to help get the gun away. During the struggle, the gun went off and the female was shot in the chest.”

A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged with first-degree assault along with illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile. The teen, who has not been publicly identified, could face more charges.

The dog was treated for injuries. Details on the condition or age of the female shot were not available last time this article was updated.

