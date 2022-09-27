Survey: 71% of workers say pay isn’t keeping up with inflation

The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest...
The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest that level has been in five years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:45 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many Americans are worried about staying afloat financially.

According to a survey from Bank of America, 71% of workers in the United States say their salaries and wages can’t keep pace with the rising cost of living.

That’s up from the 58% who said the same in February.

The findings are from data taken in July and are based on Americans who have 401K plans.

The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest that level has been in five years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woodmen Road scene
2 dead after double stabbing in Colorado Springs
Suspicious package investigation 9/26/22.
Police investigate suspicious package in Colorado Springs near North Academy and Flintridge
File photo.
Federal agents credited with helping to rescue Colorado child at the U.S./Mexico border
Two teens were ejected from the vehicle in a rollover accident in Colorado Springs.
Two teens ejected from vehicle, seriously injured in rollover accident
Skygazers can get a closer than usual look at Jupiter Monday night.
Jupiter will be closest to Earth on Monday

Latest News

AIR FORCE FOOTBALL
Air Force and Navy meet for opening leg for Commander-In-Chief Trophy this Saturday
Experts say having a will critical to your family’s future
Hurricane Ian is expected to strike the Florida coast as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba; Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is pictured in this undated photograph. A process server...
Records: Texas attorney general fled home to avoid subpoena
Five people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy.
Jan. 6 sedition trial underway for Oath Keepers leader