Pipe bomb found at a Colorado Safeway

A pipe bomb was found at a Safeway in Colorado 9/27/22.
A pipe bomb was found at a Safeway in Colorado 9/27/22.(Littleton Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:49 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities say an “actual” pipe bomb was found at a Colorado Safeway on Tuesday.

At about 1:10 p.m. the Littleton Police Department asked the public to avoid the Safeway near Mineral Avenue and S. Broadway. The bomb squad was called to the scene and Littleton Police provided an update at about 2:30 p.m.

“It was determined that it was an actual pipe bomb. The device has been disabled and there is no longer a threat,” police Tweeted.

Police add there is “no longer a threat.”

It isn’t clear if police have identified a suspect or suspects in connection to the device.

