Pipe bomb found at a Colorado Safeway

LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities say an “actual” pipe bomb was found at a Colorado Safeway on Tuesday.

At about 1:10 p.m. the Littleton Police Department asked the public to avoid the Safeway near Mineral Avenue and S. Broadway. The bomb squad was called to the scene and Littleton Police provided an update at about 2:30 p.m.

“It was determined that it was an actual pipe bomb. The device has been disabled and there is no longer a threat,” police Tweeted.

It isn’t clear if police have identified a suspect or suspects in connection to the device.

