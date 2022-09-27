Person of interest sought by authorities in Colorado Springs area for sex assault case

Person of interest in sex assault case.
Person of interest in sex assault case.(EPSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:11 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in El Paso County are asking the public for help with identifying a person of interest tied to a sex assault case.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the person of interest on Tuesday that can be viewed at the top of this article. The sheriff’s office adds the images were captured by surveillance at the Econo Lodge on Panamint Court east of Colorado Springs on Sept. 20 at about 1:30 in the morning. The area is north of Peterson Space Force Base.

Anyone with information on the person of interest is asked to call 719-520-7777.

