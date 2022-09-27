‘M’ restored in Manitou Springs, unveiling scheduled for Friday

A Manitou Springs tradition is back!
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Manitou Springs tradition has returned!

Viewers started reaching out to KKTV 11 News last week when they noticed some changes to the big “M” by the water tower in the city. For years, the white ‘M’ has been fading away. However, Manitou Springs School District 14 staff, the Manitou Springs Fire Department and historians have brought it back to life.

“The ‘M’ is for Manitou,” D-15 Communications Specialist Allison Scott wrote in a news release. “It’s about school and town pride. People working on the project hope that this will promote a sense of community and solidarity.”

The tradition first started in the 1950′s with Manitou Springs School District’s pep club. The rocks were whitewashed then. Several viewers told 11 News the football team also helped maintain the massive “M.” In 2022, 16 people spent 55 hours while using 13 gallons of environmentally safe paint to restore the “M.” It took about six weeks to complete. The “M” is about 40 feet tall.

The school is celebrating its 150th year, and the “M” will be unveiled on Friday during the homecoming parade from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

