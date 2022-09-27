Letecia Stauch files lawsuit over alleged treatment while in jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The woman accused of killing her stepson and then trying to pass him off as a missing child is now suing El Paso County for alleged mistreatment while in jail.

Claims made in the lawsuit by 39-year-old Letecia Stauch range from medical neglect while in the county jail to rights violations such as a lack of kosher food. The suit was filed on Sept. 22, right on the heels of her most recent court appearance Sept. 15, where Stauch was heard suggesting her tardiness was due to not getting toilet paper and griped about there not being air conditioning in the transport van.

In addition to El Paso County, the suit names multiple other people and organizations, including two deputies and a food company.

Stauch is facing murder charges for death of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch in early 2020. Investigators say she brutally killed the young boy, then reported him as a runaway in an attempt to cover her tracks. While his devastated parents pleaded for his safe return, Stauch allegedly hid the child’s body north of Colorado Springs before moving him out of state to Florida, where he was eventually found. Stauch was arrested in South Carolina on March 2, 2020, exactly five weeks after she first reported her stepson missing.

Stauch initially pleaded not guilty in the case, but in February, just a month ahead of her expected trial, she changed her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity, delaying the case while she underwent a psychological exaluation. The results of that exam were released to the court over the summer and apparently found her sane, though the judge did not formally share the results with media. Stauch’s team has asked for a second evaluation, a request the judge is considering. A evidentiary hearing on the matter is on the court docket for Oct. 13. Stauch will be required to attend and can be made to go if she refuses, the judge has said.

It’s unclear what the next steps are with her lawsuit.

