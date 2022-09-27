Elderly driver injured after going down embankment onto train tracks in Colorado Springs
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:39 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An elderly driver is injured after going down an embankment onto train tracks.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the area of Nevada and Mill Street, south of downtown, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters say a car went down an embankment and onto train tracks.
The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution with minor injuries. Firefighters are unsure how this happened, although drugs, alcohol and/or speed are not suspected.
Police told 11 News on scene the driver will receive a careless driving citation.
