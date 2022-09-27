Dog likely dead and man seriously injured during RV fire in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is likely dead and a man has serious injuries following an RV fire in Pueblo County Monday night.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared an update on the tragedy with the public Tuesday afternoon, stating deputies were called to the Wildhorse neighborhood on the north side of the county just before 11 p.m.

“When deputies arrived, they found an RV fully engulfed in flames,” part of a news release from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office reads. “The victim told deputies he had just finished cooking when the trailer burst into flames. The man and two dogs were the only occupants of the trailer. The victim and one of the dogs were able to get out of the trailer. The second dog is believed to have perished in the fire.”

Three additional trailers and two vehicles on the property were also damaged in the 1500 block of Second Road.

The man was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Denver for medical treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

