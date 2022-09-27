Dog likely dead and man seriously injured during RV fire in Pueblo County

RV fire in Pueblo County 9/26/22.
RV fire in Pueblo County 9/26/22.(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:57 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is likely dead and a man has serious injuries following an RV fire in Pueblo County Monday night.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared an update on the tragedy with the public Tuesday afternoon, stating deputies were called to the Wildhorse neighborhood on the north side of the county just before 11 p.m.

“When deputies arrived, they found an RV fully engulfed in flames,” part of a news release from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office reads. “The victim told deputies he had just finished cooking when the trailer burst into flames. The man and two dogs were the only occupants of the trailer. The victim and one of the dogs were able to get out of the trailer. The second dog is believed to have perished in the fire.”

Three additional trailers and two vehicles on the property were also damaged in the 1500 block of Second Road.

The man was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Denver for medical treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woodmen Road scene
2 dead after double stabbing in Colorado Springs
Suspicious package investigation 9/26/22.
Police investigate suspicious package in Colorado Springs near North Academy and Flintridge
File photo.
Federal agents credited with helping to rescue Colorado child at the U.S./Mexico border
Two teens were ejected from the vehicle in a rollover accident in Colorado Springs.
Two teens ejected from vehicle, seriously injured in rollover accident
Downtown Colorado Springs apartment construction
Record amount of apartment units permitted in Pikes Peak region in 2022

Latest News

A pipe bomb was found at a Safeway in Colorado 9/27/22.
Pipe bomb found at a Colorado Safeway
Protest in Colorado Springs June 2, 2020.
City of Colorado Springs approves minimum of $100,000 settlement tied to arrest at a protest in 2020
9/27/22
WATCH: Raw video shows incident involving protester and Colorado Springs Police on June 2, 2020
A teen is facing charges after allegedly crashing into a house in Highlands Ranch, CO 9/23/22.
Car crashes into a Colorado home, teen driver released to her parents and is suspected of DUI