Colorado Springs Utilities proposes increase to natural gas and decrease to electric rates

Colorado Springs Utilities
Colorado Springs Utilities(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:11 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities proposed a decrease to electric rates and an increase to natural gas rates during a city council work session on Monday.

The non-profit and community-owned utility states the costs are related to the electric cost adjustment (ECA) and gas cost adjustment (GCA). Click here for more on why Colorado Springs Utilities is proposing adjusted rates.

City Council still has to approve the proposed rate changes during a meeting on Tuesday. If passed, the new rates would be effective starting Oct. 1.

With colder temperatures on the way, Colorado Springs Utilities says the estimated bill impact would be a $4.94 increase per month, when comparing to the same month in 2021 from December through February for households. However, individual bill impacts vary depending on weather, household use and efficiency factors.

Several programs are in place to help customers, including:

-Customer assistance programs

-Flexible Payment Plans (one-time extensions and installment plans).

-Efficiency tips and rebates.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skygazers can get a closer than usual look at Jupiter Monday night.
Jupiter will be closest to Earth on Monday
Two teens were ejected from the vehicle in a rollover accident in Colorado Springs.
Two teens ejected from vehicle, seriously injured in rollover accident
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Two men arrested following shooting at Colorado nightclub, no injuries reported
Woodmen Road scene
2 dead after double stabbing in Colorado Springs
90,000 fentanyl pills found in a traffic stop on I-70 on 9/21/22
Man arrested on I-70 in Colorado with 90,000 fentanyl pills

Latest News

The "M"has returned in Manitou Springs!
‘M’ restored in Manitou Springs, unveiling scheduled for Friday
9/26/22
'M' tradition returns to Manitou Springs!
Shooting investigation in Pueblo 9/26/22.
Shooting investigation underway in Pueblo, suspect at large
9/26/22
WATCH: Shooting investigation underway in Pueblo, suspect at large