Colorado Springs Utilities proposes increase to natural gas and decrease to electric rates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities proposed a decrease to electric rates and an increase to natural gas rates during a city council work session on Monday.

The non-profit and community-owned utility states the costs are related to the electric cost adjustment (ECA) and gas cost adjustment (GCA). Click here for more on why Colorado Springs Utilities is proposing adjusted rates.

City Council still has to approve the proposed rate changes during a meeting on Tuesday. If passed, the new rates would be effective starting Oct. 1.

With colder temperatures on the way, Colorado Springs Utilities says the estimated bill impact would be a $4.94 increase per month, when comparing to the same month in 2021 from December through February for households. However, individual bill impacts vary depending on weather, household use and efficiency factors.

Several programs are in place to help customers, including:

-Customer assistance programs

-Flexible Payment Plans (one-time extensions and installment plans).

-Efficiency tips and rebates.

