City of Colorado Springs approves minimum of $100,000 settlement tied to arrest at a protest in 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs City Council approved a settlement of at least $100,000 in connection to the arrest of a woman more than two years ago.

KKTV 11 News was at the scene on June 2, 2020 in the downtown Colorado Springs area when Tara Hadam reportedly confronted police officers during a protest along S. Nevada Avenue. Video of the incident in question can be watched at the top of this article. 11 News confirmed with the law firm representing Hadam, Frank Law Office LLC., that the vote in city council on Tuesday was tied to her arrest.

In the lawsuit that was filed May 31, 2022, the complaint reads in part:

“Tara Hadam suffered a brutal and unconstitutional assault and an unlawful arrest at the hands of Colorado Springs Police Department... That evening, Ms. Hadam attended a protest in Colorado Springs organized in response to law enforcement’s heinous murder of George Floyd. At the protest, Ms. Hadam peacefully demonstrated against police violence. The peaceful nature of her protest was captured on numerous videos; she was shown on the nightly news staying on the correct side of the barriers CSPD had erected with her hands held high in the air so police could see that she posed no threat.”

The lawsuit that was filed goes on to claim Hadam stood with her hands held high as officers sprayed her directly in the face with “extremely painful noxious chemical sprays.” Hadam was arrested that night on charges of resisting arrest and obstructing government operations, but a jury acquitted her of those charges.

On Tuesday, Colorado Springs City Council voted 7-2 to approve a settlement of at least $100,000. Exact details of the settlement were not shared publicly. The two city council members who voted no include Bill Murray and Yolanda Avila. Murray said the city is settling to save money, but that he voted no because be believes police should be held accountable for making mistakes.

11 News reached out to CSPD for comment.

“It would be inappropriate to talk about a case with ongoing litigation,” Lt. Pamela Castro with CSPD wrote in an email. “Additionally, we would not have anything to add to how City Council votes. If you have questions about their vote, you would need to reach out to them.”

11 News did speak with Councilman Murray and will have more on 11 News at 4, 5:30 and 10 p.m.

Colorado Springs City Council also agreed to settle tied to an incident involving officers who reportedly slammed a woman’s head into the pavement that night. Click here for more on that settlement.

You can read the original complaint that was filed below:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.