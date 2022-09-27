Car crashes into a Colorado home, teen driver released to her parents and is suspected of DUI

A teen is facing charges after allegedly crashing into a house in Highlands Ranch, CO 9/23/22.
A teen is facing charges after allegedly crashing into a house in Highlands Ranch, CO 9/23/22.(DCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:25 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager is facing serious charges after she allegedly crashed into a Colorado home.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shared some details with the public on the incident that occurred Friday night. At about 10:45 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they were called in regards to shots being fired along Miners Place in Highlands Ranch. The neighborhood is south of C-470 between S. University Boulevard and S. Colorado Boulevard. While responding, a deputy saw a white Mercedes SUV leave the scene at a “high rate of speed,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting.

“Another deputy spotted the car in the area and turned around, thinking that it was the car that could have been involved with the shots being fired,” the sheriff’s office posted in a news release. “The deputy attempted to stop the car by turning on his lights and activating his siren. The driver refused to comply. The Mercedes entered a neighborhood about a half mile away from the original call, and at one point, the deputy lost sight of it. The deputy spotted the car again on Forrest Drive and tried to catch up to it but lost sight again as it went around a curve. Once the deputy drove around the same curve, he saw that the car had crashed into a house on the 8600 block of Forrest Drive.”

Forrest Drive is about half a mile away from where the shots fired incident occurred.

Three juvenile females were in the car. The driver, a 16-year-old female is suspected of vehicular eluding, DUI and reckless driving. No one was seriously injured. The suspect was released back to her parents.

Authorities add they don’t believe the three teens in the car were involved in the shots fired incident, but they were at the scene when it occurred. The investigation into the shots fired call is ongoing.

