Air Force and Navy meet for opening leg for Commander-In-Chief Trophy this Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Air Force coming off a 48-21 win at home vs. Nevada will face a tough test against Navy this weekend.

Air Force seemed to beat Nevada easily at Falcon Stadium behind Brad Roberts 3 TD’s and 123 rushing yards. Backup quarterback Ben Brittain also pitched in with an 80 yard touchdown pass.

The match up this weekend will be the first between any of the three Armed Forces teams, which marks the opening leg of the battle for the Commander-In-Chief trophy.

Which is awarded to the one service academy that wins the triple-threat match between the schools (Army, Navy, Air Force). Army is the current holder of the trophy after Air Force fell just short last year 21-14 in overtime.

In the last 10 years, the series is tied 5-5 between Air Force and Navy.

Navy is coming off an overtime win against East Carolina 23-20 for their first win of the season. Navy will face a tough test in the Falcons, with Air Force averaging 37.8 per game, and Navy only averaging 14.3.

The last time these two teams faced off in 2021, Air Force took the win 23-3. The Navy Midshipmen will look to avenge that loss this weekend.

The game is set to kick off at 10:00 a.m. MST at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs.

