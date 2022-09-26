Voice of the consumer: Experts predicting more flu cases this season

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - I have an update for you about what you can expect for this upcoming flu season. I got a chance to talk exclusively with the state epidemiologist about influenza and COVID-19 cases in Colorado. I asked whether our state is predicting a mild flu season, or one that is more severe.

“I think it’s most important to know that influenza is unpredictable, so it’s really difficult to say,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). “We are looking to the southern hemisphere to try and understand what their experience was, and we know Australia had an early influenza season, and a severe influenza season, so that’s certainly something we are preparing for here.”

According to CDPHE, the 2021-2022 influenza season for our state started on Oct. 3, 2021, and continued through May 21, 2022. During that time, 1,267 patients were hospitalized with the flu, and sadly, there was one pediatric death. This year, our experts are predicting more flu cases than last year.

“So the last couple of years we’ve had a pretty mild influenza season, probably because of all of the things we’ve been doing for COVID-19, wearing masks, social distancing, all of those types of things have really kept influenza in check,” said Dr. Herlihy. “We know that a lot of things have changed though, so we are expecting that this could be a more severe influenza season than what we’re used to and so our best defense against the flu is always going to be the influenza vaccine. We recommend the flu vaccine for really everyone six months and older.”

Dr. Herlihy said the last flu season lasted longer than what we normally see. You can expect to start hearing about cases soon.

“We did see influenza really all the way into June of this year,” she added. “While it wasn’t as severe of influenza season that we had this past season, we did see a continued number of cases well into the spring here in Colorado and across the U.S. and we do expect those cases to start coming back probably pretty soon.”

I also asked Dr. Herlihy if she is expecting COVID-19 cases to spike this fall.

“It’s tough to say, but that is the pattern we have seen the last couple of years of COVID-19 and we know that COVID-19 is one of many respiratory viruses,” said Dr. Herlihy. “Typically respiratory viruses do like that cold weather season, which is going to be sometime starting in October well into the winter and spring. So we certainly want to be prepared for both influenza and COVID and, of course, other respiratory viruses, as well.”

The new updated COVID-19 vaccines are now available for folks here in Colorado. Health officials recommend you get the booster to prevent the latest strain of the virus.

“The subvariant that we are seeing really circulating most now in Colorado and across the U.S. is something called BA.5 and the good news is that that subvariant is one of the subvariants that’s included in this new omicron dose of the vaccine that is available for people 12 and older,” said Dr. Herlihy. “We’re always, of course, looking across the U.S. to see what might be in store for us, as far as new subvariants or variants emerging, and nothing is standing out right now, but there are things that we are trying.”

