Suspect sought following a bank robbery in Pueblo West Monday morning

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking the public for help with locating a bank robbery suspect.

The crime was carried out at about 10:25 in the morning on Monday at the U.S. Bank. The bank is located inside a Safeway to the east of Purcell Boulevard.

“The suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a blue or black hat with a red emblem and he had on a [face mask],” the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. “He was wearing khaki pants, a dark-colored hoodie underneath a yellow construction vest.”

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call (719) 583-6250.

