Suspect sought following a bank robbery in Pueblo West Monday morning

Call (719) 583-6250 with information on the suspect's identity.
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:29 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking the public for help with locating a bank robbery suspect.

The crime was carried out at about 10:25 in the morning on Monday at the U.S. Bank. The bank is located inside a Safeway to the east of Purcell Boulevard.

“The suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a blue or black hat with a red emblem and he had on a [face mask],” the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. “He was wearing khaki pants, a dark-colored hoodie underneath a yellow construction vest.”

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call (719) 583-6250.

BREAKING – We are looking for this suspect in a bank robbery that occurred this morning at about 10:25 a.m. at U.S....

Posted by Pueblo County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skygazers can get a closer than usual look at Jupiter Monday night.
Jupiter will be closest to Earth on Monday
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Two men arrested following shooting at Colorado nightclub, no injuries reported
Two teens were ejected from the vehicle in a rollover accident in Colorado Springs.
Two teens ejected from vehicle, seriously injured in rollover accident
90,000 fentanyl pills found in a traffic stop on I-70 on 9/21/22
Man arrested on I-70 in Colorado with 90,000 fentanyl pills
Cannon game in Pueblo
Rivalry football game ends after fight

Latest News

9/26/22
WATCH: Bank robbery suspect sought in Pueblo West
Record amount of apartment units permitted in Pikes Peak region in 2022
Record amount of apartment units permitted in Pikes Peak region in 2022
9.26.22
Warming up Monday
9.26.22
Warm and dry