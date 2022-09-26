Suspect sought following a bank robbery in Pueblo West Monday morning
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:29 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking the public for help with locating a bank robbery suspect.
The crime was carried out at about 10:25 in the morning on Monday at the U.S. Bank. The bank is located inside a Safeway to the east of Purcell Boulevard.
“The suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a blue or black hat with a red emblem and he had on a [face mask],” the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. “He was wearing khaki pants, a dark-colored hoodie underneath a yellow construction vest.”
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call (719) 583-6250.
