Shooting investigation underway in Pueblo, suspect at large

Shooting investigation in Pueblo 9/26/22
Shooting investigation in Pueblo 9/26/22(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:02 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo were investigating a shooting Monday evening.

At about 4:55 p.m. authorities in Pueblo were reporting a “heavy police presence” in an area close to W. 14th Street and Baxter Street. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Police confirmed one person was shot and taken to the hospital. As of 5 p.m., police were still searching for a suspect. Police weren’t able to provide us with a suspect description.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

