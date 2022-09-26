Shooting investigation underway in Pueblo, suspect at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo were investigating a shooting Monday evening.

At about 4:55 p.m. authorities in Pueblo were reporting a “heavy police presence” in an area close to W. 14th Street and Baxter Street. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Police confirmed one person was shot and taken to the hospital. As of 5 p.m., police were still searching for a suspect. Police weren’t able to provide us with a suspect description.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

POLICE PRESENCES. There is heavy police presence in the area of W. 14th St. and Baxter St. due to a shooting. Please avoid the area. More information will be provided as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/glUhyh0qIi — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) September 26, 2022

