Police investigate suspicious package in Colorado Springs near N. Academy and Flintridge

By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:47 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were investigating a suspicious package Monday afternoon.

Police tell KKTV 11 News they received a call at about 2:36 p.m. for the package in question in an area close to the 4700 block of N. Academy Boulevard. The area is near Flintridge Drive north of Palmer Park. The bomb squad was called to investigate.

As more details become available this article will be updated. The public is asked to avoid the area.

