Man suspected of robbing banks in Colorado Springs from 2020 to 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs arrested a man they believe is responsible for robbing banks from 2020 to September of 2022.

The first robbery police tied 30-year-old Lorenzo Herrera to occurred on Oct. 15, 2020 at an ENT Credit Union along Jet Wing Drive. The most recent occurred on Sept. 8, 2022 at the Huntington Bank along N. Academy Boulevard. Investigators tied Herrera to five bank robberies.

“In each of the robberies the suspect threatened to injure, kill, or shoot the victims, although weapons were never seen, and no victims were injured,” police wrote in a news release. “After a comprehensive investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Colorado Springs resident Lorenzo Herrera.”

Herrera was taken into custody on Sept. 22 and is facing four counts of aggravated robbery and one count of attempted aggravated robbery.

Police connected Herrera to the following bank robberies:

-10/15/2020 - ENT Credit Union - 3125 Jet Wing Drive

-10/26/2020 - TCF Bank - 4330 N. Academy Boulevard

-11/17/2020 - Key Bank - 5725 North Academy Boulevard

-12/28/2020 - Chase Bank - 4190 Austin Bluffs Parkway

-09/08/2022 - Huntington Bank - 4330 North Academy Boulevard

