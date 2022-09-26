James Earl Jones retiring as Darth Vader’s voice

Actor James Earl Jones poses for photographers before the Marion Anderson Award Gala at the...
Actor James Earl Jones poses for photographers before the Marion Anderson Award Gala at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 19, 2012, in Philadelphia. Jones is retiring from voicing the character of Darth Vader in the 'Star Wars' franchise. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:37 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Darth Vader’s deep voice will live on with and without James Earl Jones.

The actor had been recording the legendary “Star Wars” villain’s lines since 1977, but the 91-year-old hasn’t done any voice work for the franchise since 2019.

According to Vanity Fair, Jones took part in an artificial intelligence program that helped recreate his voice for future projects.

A Ukrainian startup called Respeecher worked on developing a version of Jones’ voice that was featured in the Disney+ mini-series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Vanity Fair also reports Jones signed off on the deal to allow his voice to be used in future LucasFilms projects through A.I. and archival recordings.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skygazers can get a closer than usual look at Jupiter Monday night.
Jupiter will be closest to Earth on Monday
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Two men arrested following shooting at Colorado nightclub, no injuries reported
Two teens were ejected from the vehicle in a rollover accident in Colorado Springs.
Two teens ejected from vehicle, seriously injured in rollover accident
90,000 fentanyl pills found in a traffic stop on I-70 on 9/21/22
Man arrested on I-70 in Colorado with 90,000 fentanyl pills
Cannon game in Pueblo
Rivalry football game ends after fight

Latest News

Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
LIVE: Biden White House Competition Council remarks
This historic collision is happening nearly 7 million miles from Earth, but the Italian Space...
NASA spacecraft closes in on asteroid for head-on collision
The Michigan State Police Fifth District released dashboard camera video that shows a trooper...
Deer makes impressive leap over car in dashcam footage
Surveillance photos from bank robbery in Pueblo West 9/26/22.
Suspect sought following a bank robbery in Pueblo West Monday morning