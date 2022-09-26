Federal agents credited with helping to rescue Colorado child at the U.S./Mexico border

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are providing more information with the public following a parental kidnapping in Colorado.

The incident started on Sept. 20 when law enforcement in Summit County received a call about a possible kidnapping. The biological mother of a 9-year-old boy allegedly took the child, illegally, and was reportedly fleeing to Mexico with her boyfriend.

“[The suspect] recently expressed extreme ideologies and was believed to be attempting to travel to the Skogen Bosque commune near San Cristobal de las Casa, Mexico,” the Summit County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release.

Federal agents issued a “BOLO” or “Be On The Lookout” Alert for the alleged kidnapper’s vehicle. The boy was eventually rescued near the U.S. and Mexico border.

“At a little after noon Sept. 21 agents were alerted the vehicle was at the Santa Theresa Border Crossing,” part of a news release from the Homeland Security Investigations. “U.S. Customs and Border Patrol questioned the occupants of the vehicle and determined they were actively engaged in kidnapping the child. The child was taken into the care of CBP and the vehicle occupants were arrested.”

The boy was reportedly in “good condition” and released to his guardians.

“The men and women of law enforcement consider it their highest duty to aid in the rescue of children,” said Ryan L. Spradlin, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations, Denver. “This case represents the best of the best of law enforcement officers working together on one singular goal, the safe return of this child to Colorado.”

11 News is choosing to not identify the suspect in this case as it could also identify the victim.

