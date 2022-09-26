Dogs found playing with human skull in yard, authorities say

The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that...
The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that happened years ago.(WBTV File)
By WBRC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:19 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Authorities say a man called police when he found his dogs playing with a human skull in his yard as he was leaving for work Friday.

WBRC reports the Jefferson County Coroner said the man found his dogs with the skull in a wooded residential area just before 10:15 a.m.

It is unknown where the dogs found the skull, but they are reportedly known to roam a nearby large, wooded area.

The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that happened years ago.

No other remains have been found at this time.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skygazers can get a closer than usual look at Jupiter Monday night.
Jupiter will be closest to Earth on Monday
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Two men arrested following shooting at Colorado nightclub, no injuries reported
Two teens were ejected from the vehicle in a rollover accident in Colorado Springs.
Two teens ejected from vehicle, seriously injured in rollover accident
90,000 fentanyl pills found in a traffic stop on I-70 on 9/21/22
Man arrested on I-70 in Colorado with 90,000 fentanyl pills
Cannon game in Pueblo
Rivalry football game ends after fight

Latest News

Police officers help a man use a fake arrest to propose to his girlfriend.
Man makes ‘arresting’ proposal with the help of police
Children 5 to 11 are the target population for a vaccine booster emergency use authorization.
Pfizer seeks to expand omicron booster to 5- to 11-year-olds
Electric vehicle fires can start when cars are parked or charging, which car safety experts say...
Ignition: Spontaneous electric vehicle fires prompt recalls, but some owners stalled waiting on repairs
Members of the Atlanta Braves organization present President Joe Biden with a special jersey...
Biden praises Braves’ ‘unstoppable, joyful run’ to 2021 win
Capitol Hill is shown in a file photo taken in Washington, D.C. Time is of the essence in...
AP source: Funding bill includes more than $12 billion on Ukraine