COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to a working fire at the Quail Creek Condos on Monday.

The complex is located West of Oro Blanco Drive and south of N. Carefree Circle.

At about 4:20 p.m. CSFD Tweeted the following:

#ColoradoSpringsFire. #WorkingFire. E10,E17,T10,HR17,BC4,AMR24,IC1,S21,T8,BC2,73,E6

4265 N CAREFREE CR #A

QUAIL CREEK CONDOS

Map B26

Radio CMD4.CSFD

STRUCTURE FIRE - HIGH LIFE HAZARD

Report 22390978

Time 16:11:39 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 26, 2022

