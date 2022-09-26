Colorado Springs Firefighters rescue lost hikers

Colorado Springs Fire Department logo
Colorado Springs Fire Department logo (KKTV)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:48 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs rescued lost hikers in northwestern Colorado Springs Sunday evening.

This is at Blodgett Peak Open Space. They say hikers got lost on a trail and they began trying to make contact Sunday evening around 8:30.

They were able to find the hikers. They said there were no injuries and the hikers were able to walk out.

We will update this article if we get more information.

:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cannon game in Pueblo
Rivalry football game ends after fight
Skygazers can get a closer than usual look at Jupiter Monday night.
Jupiter will be closest to Earth on Monday
90,000 fentanyl pills found in a traffic stop on I-70 on 9/21/22
Man arrested on I-70 in Colorado with 90,000 fentanyl pills
Fall foliage in Colorado, 2021
Peak leaf peeping season underway in Colorado
Unknown objects visible from Colorado on 9/20/22.
Mystery solved for what the 3 ‘fireballs’ were spotted from Colorado this week

Latest News

Quiet weather to start the week
Warming up Monday
RV fire under investigation
RV fire under investigation
Two teens were ejected from the vehicle in a rollover accident in Colorado Springs.
Two teens ejected from vehicle, seriously injured in rollover accident
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Two men arrested following shooting at Colorado nightclub, no injuries reported