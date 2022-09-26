Colorado Springs Firefighters rescue lost hikers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs rescued lost hikers in northwestern Colorado Springs Sunday evening.

#ColoradoSpringsFire#HighAngleRescue E18 found lost hikers, no injuries able to walk out — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 26, 2022

This is at Blodgett Peak Open Space. They say hikers got lost on a trail and they began trying to make contact Sunday evening around 8:30.

They were able to find the hikers. They said there were no injuries and the hikers were able to walk out.

We will update this article if we get more information.

