Atlanta Braves visit White House to celebrate 2021 World Series victory

By David Ade
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:17 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Monday, the Atlanta Braves visited the White House to celebrate its 2021 World Series victory.

The team is in Washington, D.C., for a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. The Braves are heading down the final stretch of the regular season with a playoff spot already locked up, but are still trying to chase down the New York Mets for the division lead.

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies told Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau, “It feels amazing to be here. I always see movies and from the outside, being here is great right now.”

Braves President of Baseball Operations & General Manager Alex Anthopoulos said his message to Braves fans was, “We want to make you proud. We want to make fans of Georgia and Atlanta proud.”

President Joe Biden highlighted how the Braves rode a red-hot August 2021 -- going from a team that looked like it would miss the playoffs to the eventual World Series champions.

President Biden called the team’s run, “One of the history’s greatest turnarounds. First title in 26 years.”

Braves Manager Brian Snitker called the White House visit “special.” While not naming players, such as former Braves and current Dodgers star Freddie Freeman, Snitker acknowledged there was something missing.

Snitker said, “I just wish somehow we could have done it where we could have got all the guys here, you know, the guys that are not with us, on other teams and all, where they could have experienced it. But yeah, this is very very special.”

The Braves presented President Joe Biden with a World Series jersey, “Biden 46,″ at the end of Monday’s ceremony.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skygazers can get a closer than usual look at Jupiter Monday night.
Jupiter will be closest to Earth on Monday
Two teens were ejected from the vehicle in a rollover accident in Colorado Springs.
Two teens ejected from vehicle, seriously injured in rollover accident
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Two men arrested following shooting at Colorado nightclub, no injuries reported
90,000 fentanyl pills found in a traffic stop on I-70 on 9/21/22
Man arrested on I-70 in Colorado with 90,000 fentanyl pills
Cannon game in Pueblo
Rivalry football game ends after fight

Latest News

Chicago police respond to a shooting near the CPD Homan Square facility Monday, Sept. 26,...
Chief: Man shot by Chicago police infiltrated SWAT training
Ruby Heider, 3, is reunited with her parents.
Missing 3-year-old reunited with parents after spending night alone in state park
The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District passed Board Policy 6117 in a 5-1 vote at the...
Alaska school board mandates moment of silence in district schools
Members of the Atlanta Braves organization present President Joe Biden with a special jersey...
Biden praises Braves’ ‘unstoppable, joyful run’ to 2021 win
Starbucks said it wants to start contract negotiations next month at hundreds of U.S. stores...
Starbucks says it wants union bargaining to begin