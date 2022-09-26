73-year-old motorcyclist killed after colliding with horse trailer in Custer County

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:25 AM MDT
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed over the weekend after crashing into a horse trailer near Wetmore.

The crash was reported near mile marker 1 on Highway 67 just after 12 p.m. Saturday. According to State Patrol, the motorcyclist was heading southbound when he missed a curve in the road and drifted out of of his lane into the path of the oncoming trailer. Troopers say the rider may have been speeding.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Troopers say the other driver was unhurt. There were no animals inside the horse trailer at the time of the crash.

The rider has only been identified as a 73-year-old man from Utah.

