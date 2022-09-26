2 dead after double stabbing in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody and two people are dead following a reported stabbing in a northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood.

The violent act was reportedly carried out at about 7:20 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Dr. The neighborhood is near Woodmen Road west of I-25.

Officers found two adults needing immediate medical attention for life-threatening injuries. The two victims were taken to a hospital and both eventually passed away from their injuries.

The female victim, Deborah Parker-Lykins, passed away the night of the stabbing. The male victim, who has yet to be publicly identified, passed away on Monday.

Police add there was one witness to the crime, an adult male.

The suspect, Cody Parker, was arrested the night of the stabbing. Parker was taken to the jail after being treated for self-inflicted injuries.

“There are no other suspects and there is not a danger to the community,” police add in a news release that was issued on Monday.

Parker is expected to be charged with two counts of murder.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

