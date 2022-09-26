13 dead, 21 wounded in school shooting in Russia

Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia,...
Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia, Monday. A gunman on Monday morning killed 13 people and wounded 21 others in a school in central Russia, authorities said. Russia's Investigative Committee said in statement that seven children were among those killed in the shooting in the school in Izhevsk, a city about 960 kilometers (596 miles) east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region.(AP Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:30 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire in a school in central Russia Monday, killing 13 people, including seven children, and wounding 21 others.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said the shooting took place in School No. 88 in Izhevsk, a city about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region. It identified the wounded as 14 children and seven adults.

The governor of Udmurtia, Alexander Brechalov, said in a video statement that the gunman shot himself.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the shooting as “a terrorist act” and said that President Vladimir Putin has given all the necessary orders to the relevant authorities.

“President Putin deeply mourns deaths of people and children in the school, where a terrorist act took place,” Peskov told reporters Monday.

The school educates children between grades 1 and 11. It has been evacuated and the area around it has been cordoned off, the governor said.

The Investigative Committee identified the gunman as 34-year-old Artyom Kazantsev, a graduate of the same school. It said in a statement that Kazantsev wore a black T-shirt bearing “Nazi symbols.” No details about his motives have been released.

Russia’s National Guard said Kazantsev used two non-lethal handguns adapted to fire real bullets.

A criminal probe into the incident has been launched on charges of multiple murder and illegal possession of firearms.

Izhevsk, a city of 640,000, is located west of the Ural mountains in central Russia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skygazers can get a closer than usual look at Jupiter Monday night.
Jupiter will be closest to Earth on Monday
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Two men arrested following shooting at Colorado nightclub, no injuries reported
Two teens were ejected from the vehicle in a rollover accident in Colorado Springs.
Two teens ejected from vehicle, seriously injured in rollover accident
90,000 fentanyl pills found in a traffic stop on I-70 on 9/21/22
Man arrested on I-70 in Colorado with 90,000 fentanyl pills
Cannon game in Pueblo
Rivalry football game ends after fight

Latest News

Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Ian strengthens into a hurricane, heads toward Cuba, Florida
Far-right Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni votes at a polling station in Rome, Sunday,...
Italian voters shift sharply, reward Meloni’s far-right party
First responders are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty, the CDC says
Providing suicide prevention services to first responders
RV fire under investigation
RV fire under investigation
Amazon said Monday that next month it will hold a second Prime Day-like shopping event, making...
Amazon to hold holiday shopping event in October