Two teens ejected from vehicle, seriously injured in rollover accident

Two teens were ejected from the vehicle in a rollover accident in Colorado Springs.
Two teens were ejected from the vehicle in a rollover accident in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Logan MacDonald
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 1:56 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department says two teens sustained serious injuries in a single vehicle accident early Saturday morning. According to police, the vehicle failed to negotiate a left turn on the 9400 Block of Vista Del Pico Blvd., when two of the four passengers were ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle was reported to have rolled 2-3 times, while the two teenagers ejected from the vehicle were unbuckled at the time of the accident. 11 news reached out to police for an update on the condition of the injured individuals, along with any other information, but have not yet heard back. This article will be updated with new information as it is received.

