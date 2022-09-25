Two teens ejected from vehicle, seriously injured in rollover accident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department says two teens sustained serious injuries in a single vehicle accident early Saturday morning. According to police, the vehicle failed to negotiate a left turn on the 9400 Block of Vista Del Pico Blvd., when two of the four passengers were ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle was reported to have rolled 2-3 times, while the two teenagers ejected from the vehicle were unbuckled at the time of the accident. 11 news reached out to police for an update on the condition of the injured individuals, along with any other information, but have not yet heard back. This article will be updated with new information as it is received.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.