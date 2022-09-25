Two men arrested following shooting at Colorado nightclub, no injuries reported

By Logan MacDonald
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 1:34 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department heard gunshots while performing a traffic stop at 2:56 a.m. on Sunday morning. Officers then identified the source of the gunshots to be a nightclub on the 3700 block of Astrozon Blvd. At least one business and one vehicle were found to be hit by gunfire during the incident and two men were arrested on scene, but there are no apparent injuries from the shooting. There are other suspects outstanding from the shooting, but police are still working to identify them. More updates will be provided as we receive them.

