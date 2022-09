TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -

Crews in Teller County are investigating what lead to a fire north of Florissant Sunday afternoon.

A pre evacuation order was issued for the area but were lifted at around 4:25pm.

Multiple fire agencies were able to knock the fire down and units remained on scene to attend to hotspots.

