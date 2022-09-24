Rivalry football game ends after fight

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Cannon Game ended early after a fight at the end of the first half.

The Pueblo South Colts were playing against the Pueblo East Eagles Friday night in the rivalry game at Dutch Clark Stadium.

With one minute left in the second quarter players from both teams began fighting in the sideline.

East High School was leading 23-0 at the time of the fight.

East High posted on Facebook saying they were awarded the Cannon after the game was halted by referees.

It was due to South being disqualified after the sideline incident.

