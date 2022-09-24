Rivalry football game ends after fight

Cannon game in Pueblo
Cannon game in Pueblo(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:59 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Cannon Game ended early after a fight at the end of the first half.

The Pueblo South Colts were playing against the Pueblo East Eagles Friday night in the rivalry game at Dutch Clark Stadium.

With one minute left in the second quarter players from both teams began fighting in the sideline.

East High School was leading 23-0 at the time of the fight.

East High posted on Facebook saying they were awarded the Cannon after the game was halted by referees.

It was due to South being disqualified after the sideline incident.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unknown objects visible from Colorado on 9/20/22.
Mystery solved for what the 3 ‘fireballs’ were spotted from Colorado this week
Woodmen Road scene
Suspect in custody after 1 killed in double stabbing in northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood
Golden Corral logo.
Colorado Springs Golden Corral set to reopen after pandemic devastated the buffet business
police lights
No one injured after multiple residences randomly hit by gunshots in eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood
A Colorado Springs school was on lockdown 9/22/22.
First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved

Latest News

El Paso County Sheriff vehicle.
Deputies called to Widefield school south of Colorado Springs after ‘malfunction’ in lockdown alarm system
Lots of sun this weekend!
More sunshine this weekend!
Elijah McClain
Elijah McClain amended autopsy released
Woodmen Road scene
Suspect in custody after 1 killed in double stabbing in northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood