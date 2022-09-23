Winner of Colorado’s digital “I Voted” sticker contest announced

Colorado's first "I Voted" Digital Sticker Design Contest winner, designed by Matthew H.
Colorado's first "I Voted" Digital Sticker Design Contest winner, designed by Matthew H.
By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:58 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado’s Secretary of State announced the winner of the first “I Voted” Digital Sticker Design Contest on Friday.

Matthew H., a senior at Holy Family High School in Broomfield, is the state’s first winner. His winning design is pictured at the top of this article.

Matthew said the design was based on the mountain view from his community and the Colorado flag, and he added that the muted color palate was meant to create a “warm feeling.”

The digital sticker will be sent to voters on BallotTrax after voting in the General Election, and it will also be featured on the Secretary of State’s website and used in digital efforts to encourage voting across the state.

