Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival underway

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -The 28th Annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival started Friday. The event is held in downtown Pueblo.

The festival goes through Sunday and features live music, competitions, street vendors and more activities for visitors.

Some of these activities include the Balloon Fest, the Chihuahua and Friends Parade and the Jalapeño Eating Contest.

Organizers say the festival was established to promote the purchase of local produce in the community and is now meant to support not just those farm stands, but also small businesses in the area.

DATES AND TIMES:

Friday: 3 p.m. to midnight

Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight

Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

