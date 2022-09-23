Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival underway

Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival 9/23/22.
Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival 9/23/22.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:50 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -The 28th Annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival started Friday. The event is held in downtown Pueblo.

The festival goes through Sunday and features live music, competitions, street vendors and more activities for visitors.

Some of these activities include the Balloon Fest, the Chihuahua and Friends Parade and the Jalapeño Eating Contest.

Organizers say the festival was established to promote the purchase of local produce in the community and is now meant to support not just those farm stands, but also small businesses in the area.

More information about the festival and ticket prices can be found at their website.

Click here for the map of the event.

DATES AND TIMES:

Friday: 3 p.m. to midnight

Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight

Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unknown objects visible from Colorado on 9/20/22.
Mystery solved for what the 3 ‘fireballs’ were spotted from Colorado this week
Woodmen Road scene
Suspect in custody after 1 killed in double stabbing in northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood
police lights
No one injured after multiple residences randomly hit by gunshots in eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood
Golden Corral logo.
Colorado Springs Golden Corral set to reopen after pandemic devastated the buffet business
A Colorado Springs school was on lockdown 9/22/22.
First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved

Latest News

90,000 fentanyl pills found in a traffic stop on I-70 on 9/21/22
Man arrested on I-70 in Colorado with 90,000 fentanyl pills
Elijah McClain
Amended autopsy: Black man died due to sedative, restraint
El Paso County Sheriff vehicle.
Deputies called to Widefield middle school south of Colorado Springs after ‘malfunction’ in lockdown alarm system
Unknown objects visible from Colorado on 9/20/22.
Mystery solved for what the 3 ‘fireballs’ were spotted from Colorado this week