Peak leaf peeping season underway in Colorado

Fall foliage in Colorado, 2021
Fall foliage in Colorado, 2021(Briggs and Early, 2021)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:17 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As autumn officially begins, so does peak leaf peeping season. Here are a few resources to get the most out of any fall foliage tours.

11 News Meteorologist Luke Victor previously gave a Fall Color Forecast for the 2022 season, where he outlined the peak times for color change in different parts of Colorado and explained that this year there is a potential for more vibrant colors due to certain weather-based factors.

The U.S. Forest Service also provided a guide to the more common color-changing trees, as well as a list of national forests in Colorado and a few other states where people can go to see the colors for themselves.

Feel free to share your own fall foliage pictures with us all autumn long below:

