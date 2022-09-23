Man arrested on I-70 in Colorado with 90,000 fentanyl pills

90,000 fentanyl pills found in a traffic stop on I-70 on 9/21/22(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:31 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MACK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested with 90,000 fentanyl pills on I-70 in Colorado Wednesday morning, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities took 22-year-old Adan Carrillo-Murillo into custody at 7:45 a.m. after a traffic stop near Mile Post 10 in Mack.

A voluntary vehicle search led to the discovery of 16 wrapped packages that officers suspected contained fentanyl.

Further investigation revealed that 15 of them contained blue fentanyl pills, and the other contained 2.5 pounds of fentanyl powder.

As of Friday afternoon, Carrillo-Murillo is still booked in the Mesa County Detention Facility with bond set at $50,000.

