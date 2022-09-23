Law enforcement present at Widefield middle school after possible alarm malfunction

WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible malfunctioning alarm at a local middle school Friday morning.

This happened around 8 a.m. Friday at the Watson Junior High School in Widefield.

A representative of District 3 told 11 News that the situation was not a real lockdown and was just a response to a possible malfunctioning alarm.

D-3 also said that as of 8:30 a.m. on Friday, their security team and El Paso Sheriff’s Office personnel are at the school talking with parents and students. See their full statement below:

PARENTS: EPSO personnel and the WSD3 Security Team are addressing parents and students in person currently and the school district will send out messaging pertaining to information on school schedule for the day. https://t.co/wvXM1zJIA9 — widefieldd3 (@WidefieldD3) September 23, 2022

