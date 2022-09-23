Law enforcement present at Widefield middle school after possible alarm malfunction
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:48 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible malfunctioning alarm at a local middle school Friday morning.
This happened around 8 a.m. Friday at the Watson Junior High School in Widefield.
A representative of District 3 told 11 News that the situation was not a real lockdown and was just a response to a possible malfunctioning alarm.
D-3 also said that as of 8:30 a.m. on Friday, their security team and El Paso Sheriff’s Office personnel are at the school talking with parents and students. See their full statement below:
