Large police presence off W. Woodmen in NW Colorado Springs

Woodmen Road scene
Woodmen Road scene(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:21 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say a suspect is in custody following a disturbance at a home off W. Woodmen Road in northwestern Colorado Springs.

11 News was notified by a tip from a viewer that multiple police vehicles were spotted in the area.

CSPD says it’s tied to a domestic violence case, and that one suspect is in custody.

Police also say two people were transported to the hospital, but that their conditions were not known at the time.

This is a developing story. This article may be updated when more information is known.

