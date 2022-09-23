Hunger Action Day: Care and Share needs your help gathering donations for our neighbors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With inflation increasing, experts say people are newly in need who have never faced food insecurity before.

Nate Springer, President and CEO of Care and Share, says food costs in Colorado have gone up 12.2% this year over last.

“It’s taking a lot of our neighbors kind of across the threshold to wear they are in need for the first time,” Springer said.

September 23rd is Hunger Action Day across the U.S., a movement meant to raise donations for people facing food insecurity. In Colorado, that’s about 1 in 12 adults and 1 in 9 children.

Donating today to Care and Share will have twice the financial impact it would any other day. That’s because two partner organizations have agreed to double all monetary donations today only. For example, your $10 donation would mean a total $20 goes to Care and Share’s work. Springer says each $1.09 allows them to purchase a pound of food.

“We’re really good with taking the donations we get and then turning that into large quantities of food. Right now, we have large buying power. So, we can really stretch those donations to get a lot of food and then spread it out.”

Care and Share‘s goal is to get 8 thousand pounds of food and $50 thousand dollars in donations today.

