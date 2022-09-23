Child returned to father after parental abduction in Colorado

Summit County Sheriff's Office graphic
Summit County Sheriff's Office graphic(Summit County Sheriff's Office)
By Lauren Watson
Sep. 23, 2022
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A child was safely returned to his father on Wednesday after allegedly being kidnapped by his mother and taken across state lines.

Brian Dean reported to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday that his ex-wife, Rebecca Perkins, had taken their nine-year-old son and was potentially fleeing to Mexico with her current boyfriend.

By doing this, Perkins violated a custody agreement and a court order meant to prevent abduction.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said Perkins had recently started to express “extreme ideologies,” and they believe she was attempting to travel to a commune near San Cristobal de las Casa in Mexico.

Perkins was taken into custody Wednesday while attempting to cross the border into Mexico at a port of entry in New Mexico, and the child was reunited with Dean.

Officials say no other details will be released at this time. Their full statement can be read here.

