Amended autopsy: Black man died due to sedative, restraint

Elijah McClain
Elijah McClain(McClain Family / MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:43 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - A Black man died after a police encounter in a Denver suburb in 2019 because he was injected with a powerful sedative after being forcibly restrained.

According to an amended autopsy report publicly released Friday, Elijah McClain death is still listed as undetermined. The 23-year-old massage therapist was put in a neck hold and injected with ketamine after being stopped in Aurora for “being suspicious.”

The case drew renewed attention following the killing of George Floyd in 2020, leading to the indictment last year of three officers and two paramedics on manslaughter and reckless homicide charges in McClain’s death.

