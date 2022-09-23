Alleged mail theft caught on camera in Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents in a neighborhood in east Colorado Springs are concerned.

A community member reached out to 11 News with surveillance footage after catching a person in their neighborhood taking mail on camera in early September. Keith Dobbins, the community’s HOA president, said that he and his wife reached out to both police and their post office, and as of Thursday, they say they have not heard back from either agency.

The incident happened in an area close to N. Carefree Circle and Oro Blanco Drive.

Dobbins added he first became concerned when his neighbors came to him saying checks they had sent out had never been cashed, but he continues to receive reports.

“This is all new, so as I talk to residents, you know I get a different story every day,” Dobbins said.

While these incidents are more recent, Dobbins can remember his mailbox left open as early as when he first moved in about four years ago.

11 News reached out to the United States Postal Inspection Service with the video, and their mail theft team is now looking into it.

The people who talked to 11 News want other in their area to be aware and to be alert. USPS provides tips to protect your mail, click here for more.

