Alleged mail theft caught on camera in Colorado Springs neighborhood

Video of an alleged mail theft in a Colorado Springs neighborhood was sent to 11 News by a concerned viewer
By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:31 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents in a neighborhood in east Colorado Springs are concerned.

A community member reached out to 11 News with surveillance footage after catching a person in their neighborhood taking mail on camera in early September. Keith Dobbins, the community’s HOA president, said that he and his wife reached out to both police and their post office, and as of Thursday, they say they have not heard back from either agency.

The incident happened in an area close to N. Carefree Circle and Oro Blanco Drive.

Dobbins added he first became concerned when his neighbors came to him saying checks they had sent out had never been cashed, but he continues to receive reports.

“This is all new, so as I talk to residents, you know I get a different story every day,” Dobbins said.

While these incidents are more recent, Dobbins can remember his mailbox left open as early as when he first moved in about four years ago.

11 News reached out to the United States Postal Inspection Service with the video, and their mail theft team is now looking into it.

The people who talked to 11 News want other in their area to be aware and to be alert. USPS provides tips to protect your mail, click here for more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unknown objects visible from Colorado on 9/20/22.
WATCH: Objects in the sky spotted from areas in Colorado on Tuesday
Dutch Bros. robbery 9/20/22.
Dutch Bros. robbed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday in broad daylight
Crime tape at the scene on Platte Avenue between Nevada and Tejon on the night of Sept. 20,...
Suspect on the run after shooting 1 person in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday night
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
Colorado Springs man who ran a fencing business is wanted by authorities, has a history of theft and lawsuits
police lights
No one injured after multiple residences randomly hit by gunshots in eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood

Latest News

Alleged mail theft caught on camera in Colorado Springs
Alleged mail theft caught on camera in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Golden Corral logo.
Colorado Springs Golden Corral set to reopen after pandemic devastated the buffet business
Children's Hospital Colorado offers free car seat safety checks
WATCH: Car seat demo, experts say up to 90% of car seats in Colorado Springs are misused
A Colorado Springs school was on lockdown 9/22/22.
First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved