2nd Whataburger location to open in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A second Whataburger location is set to open in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

The restaurant will be located in northeast Colorado Springs at 6140 Dublin Blvd. east of Powers Boulevard and will open at 11 a.m. on its first day.

The new location will have a dual drive thru and an open-concept dining room, similar to the first location along Interquest Parkway in Colorado Springs.

The first location opened in February, and four more locations are set to open in the area by the end of 2023 as part of the Texas-based chain’s expansion into Colorado.

