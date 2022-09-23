2nd Whataburger location to open in Colorado Springs

Whataburger logo.
Whataburger logo.(Whataburger)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:32 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A second Whataburger location is set to open in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

The restaurant will be located in northeast Colorado Springs at 6140 Dublin Blvd. east of Powers Boulevard and will open at 11 a.m. on its first day.

The new location will have a dual drive thru and an open-concept dining room, similar to the first location along Interquest Parkway in Colorado Springs.

The first location opened in February, and four more locations are set to open in the area by the end of 2023 as part of the Texas-based chain’s expansion into Colorado.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unknown objects visible from Colorado on 9/20/22.
Mystery solved for what the 3 ‘fireballs’ were spotted from Colorado this week
Woodmen Road scene
Suspect in custody after 1 killed in double stabbing in northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood
police lights
No one injured after multiple residences randomly hit by gunshots in eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood
Golden Corral logo.
Colorado Springs Golden Corral set to reopen after pandemic devastated the buffet business
A Colorado Springs school was on lockdown 9/22/22.
First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved

Latest News

Unknown objects visible from Colorado on 9/20/22.
Mystery solved for what the 3 ‘fireballs’ were spotted from Colorado this week
Harvest of Love kicks off Oct. 23
Hunger Action Day: Care and Share needs your help gathering donations for our neighbors
Arrest photos for Brianne Escamilla and Matthew Urias
2 people scheduled to go to trial for the death of 5-year-old girl in Colorado Springs
K9 Britta
Safety vest for CSPD canine crimefighter comes with touching tribute