2 people scheduled to go to trial for the death of 5-year-old girl in Colorado Springs

Arrest photos for Brianne Escamilla and Matthew Urias
Arrest photos for Brianne Escamilla and Matthew Urias(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:18 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman and her boyfriend are scheduled to go to trial tied to the death of the woman’s five-year-old daughter in Colorado Springs.

First responders were called on Jan. 13 to attempt life-saving measures on 5-year-old Emily Canales before she was taken to the hospital where she passed away. The Crimes Against Children Unit was notified and an investigation was launched.

“An autopsy was conducted, followed by an extensive investigative process. On June 14, 2022, Emily’s death was ruled a homicide with multiple blunt force injuries being listed as the cause by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office,” part of a news release from the Colorado Springs Police Department reads. “CSPD Detectives continued the investigation in cooperation with the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. On June 28, 2022, Crimes Against Children Detectives applied for and were granted arrest warrants for both Brianne Escamilla (Age 27), mom, and Matthew Urias (Age 26), mom’s boyfriend, for the charge of CRS 18-3-102 Murder in the 1st Degree.”

Brianne Escamilla and Matthew Urias were taken into custody in July, and the 4th Judicial District Attorney reported Friday that the court found probable cause for first-degree murder (child abuse resulting in death) with enough evidence to go to trial.

As of Friday, Escamilla and Urias were held without bond, and an arraignment will be held on Nov. 1.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unknown objects visible from Colorado on 9/20/22.
WATCH: Objects in the sky spotted from areas in Colorado on Tuesday
Woodmen Road scene
Suspect in custody after 1 killed in double stabbing in northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood
police lights
No one injured after multiple residences randomly hit by gunshots in eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood
Golden Corral logo.
Colorado Springs Golden Corral set to reopen after pandemic devastated the buffet business
A Colorado Springs school was on lockdown 9/22/22.
First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved

Latest News

K9 Britta
Safety vest for CSPD canine crimefighter comes with touching tribute
K9 Britta
WATCH: Canine crimefighter receives protective vest -- and a guardian angel
El Paso County Sheriff vehicle.
Law enforcement present at Widefield middle school after possible alarm malfunction
9.23.22
Much Warmer Today