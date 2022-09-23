2 people scheduled to go to trial for the death of 5-year-old girl in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman and her boyfriend are scheduled to go to trial tied to the death of the woman’s five-year-old daughter in Colorado Springs.

First responders were called on Jan. 13 to attempt life-saving measures on 5-year-old Emily Canales before she was taken to the hospital where she passed away. The Crimes Against Children Unit was notified and an investigation was launched.

“An autopsy was conducted, followed by an extensive investigative process. On June 14, 2022, Emily’s death was ruled a homicide with multiple blunt force injuries being listed as the cause by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office,” part of a news release from the Colorado Springs Police Department reads. “CSPD Detectives continued the investigation in cooperation with the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. On June 28, 2022, Crimes Against Children Detectives applied for and were granted arrest warrants for both Brianne Escamilla (Age 27), mom, and Matthew Urias (Age 26), mom’s boyfriend, for the charge of CRS 18-3-102 Murder in the 1st Degree.”

Brianne Escamilla and Matthew Urias were taken into custody in July, and the 4th Judicial District Attorney reported Friday that the court found probable cause for first-degree murder (child abuse resulting in death) with enough evidence to go to trial.

As of Friday, Escamilla and Urias were held without bond, and an arraignment will be held on Nov. 1.

Urias (22CR3255) and Escamilla (22CR3266) Court found PC-Murder in the First Degree/Child Abuse Resulting in Death and proof evident/presumption great. Held without bond. Arraignment 11/01, at 1:30, Div 13. — 4th Judicial DA (@4thJudicialDA) September 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.