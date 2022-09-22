Mystery solved for what the 3 ‘fireballs’ were spotted from Colorado this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people started reaching out to KKTV 11 News on Tuesday after they witnessed three objects in the sky that were visible from areas of Colorado.

One viewer, who shared photos with KKTV 11 News, explained he could see three “huge fireballs” in the sky from Hartsel while he was looking east toward Colorado Springs at about 6:38 in the morning. He added that he was able to watch the objects for about 10 minutes before they were out of sight. Video and pictures of the objects from a distance can be viewed at the top of this article.

After 11 News started receiving more videos and photos, we started reaching out to local military installations for answers. Tuesday evening, no one could identify the objects.

11 News also reached out to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Pueblo. An official with the NWS said they did pick something up on radar in an area east of Colorado Springs, but they were not able to identify the objects. Someone with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) told 11 News they would be checking with the Space Center to see if they were tracking anything Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday, a representative with NOAA got back to 11 News and stated he had heard of other reports that it was simply a convoy of C-17s. However, 11 News received better quality video on Wednesday that helped solve the mystery. A higher-quality video depicting the aircraft can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

The Federal Aviation Administration referred 11 News to the Department of Defense. The Department of Defense couldn’t comment. After calling more military installations in Colorado, we were referred to Air Force Global Strike Command. A representative with Air Force Global Strike Command was able to confirm with the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri that the objects in question were B-2 Spirit Bombers. Whiteman AFB houses the B-2 Bombers.

Details on what the aircraft were doing in the Colorado area were not available.

11 News is still working to confirm what type of aircraft was spotted east of Colorado Springs on 9/20/22. They appear to be Bombers.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.