No one injured after multiple residences randomly hit by gunshots in eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood

police lights
police lights(mgn)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:56 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured after multiple residences were randomly hit by gunshots in an eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood.

The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a neighborhood on Piros Drive and Haystack Drive, near Powers and Constitution, before 8 p.m. Wednesday to a report of shots fired. About 7 shots were heard. Officers found several shell casings in the road.

Officers report two cars were involved, and shots were fired from at least one of them. One of the rounds fired hit a residence in the area. No one was injured during this incident.

A few hours later around 10:15 p.m., officers responded back to the same area after receiving separate calls for shots fired. Multiple residences were hit. There were no reported injuries.

Police say it appears at this time none of the residences struck were the intended targets. Police have not released any suspect description.

We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unknown objects visible from Colorado on 9/20/22.
WATCH: Objects in the sky spotted from areas in Colorado on Tuesday
Dutch Bros. robbery 9/20/22.
Dutch Bros. robbed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday in broad daylight
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
Colorado Springs man who ran a fencing business is wanted by authorities, has a history of theft and lawsuits
Crime tape at the scene on Platte Avenue between Nevada and Tejon on the night of Sept. 20,...
Suspect on the run after shooting 1 person in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday night
Body found on Colorado Springs elementary school grounds; death not suspicious

Latest News

Cool/Showery Thursday
Cool Thursday
Gunther Toody's fire 9/22/2022
Colorado Springs firefighter injured in diner fire
Viewhouse Sports Blitz 9.20
Viewhouse Sports Blitz - Coach Kris Mayotte
Joshua Johnson back in court
Man charged with killing teenager Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens set to go to trial, bail denied