No one injured after multiple residences randomly hit by gunshots in eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured after multiple residences were randomly hit by gunshots in an eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood.

The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a neighborhood on Piros Drive and Haystack Drive, near Powers and Constitution, before 8 p.m. Wednesday to a report of shots fired. About 7 shots were heard. Officers found several shell casings in the road.

Officers report two cars were involved, and shots were fired from at least one of them. One of the rounds fired hit a residence in the area. No one was injured during this incident.

A few hours later around 10:15 p.m., officers responded back to the same area after receiving separate calls for shots fired. Multiple residences were hit. There were no reported injuries.

Police say it appears at this time none of the residences struck were the intended targets. Police have not released any suspect description.

We will update this article as we learn more.

