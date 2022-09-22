‘Hocus Pocus 2′ is one week away

The Sanderson sisters return in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' debuting Sept. 30.
The Sanderson sisters return in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' debuting Sept. 30.(Walt Disney Studios via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:18 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - We’re just about one week away from the release of “Hocus Pocus 2.”

The highly anticipated sequel begins streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 30, just in time for Halloween season.

In the original 1993 cult classic, three witch sisters were woken up from a 300-year sleep in Salem, Massachusetts, by the lighting of the black flame candle.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return in the sequel as the Sanderson sisters, brought back again when two young girls light the candle.

Grab your friends next weekend and get ready to kick off spooky season!

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unknown objects visible from Colorado on 9/20/22.
WATCH: Objects in the sky spotted from areas in Colorado on Tuesday
Dutch Bros. robbery 9/20/22.
Dutch Bros. robbed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday in broad daylight
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
Colorado Springs man who ran a fencing business is wanted by authorities, has a history of theft and lawsuits
Crime tape at the scene on Platte Avenue between Nevada and Tejon on the night of Sept. 20,...
Suspect on the run after shooting 1 person in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday night
Body found on Colorado Springs elementary school grounds; death not suspicious

Latest News

Footage of the building explosion in Chicago is being released as displaced residents question...
WATCH: Surveillance camera captures Chicago building explosion
Alex Jones stands outside the courtroom in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Wednesday. The conspiracy...
Alex Jones testifies in trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies
A bear climbs a tree in Teller County.
Bears are out and about in Colorado getting ready for hibernation -- what YOU need to know
FEMA heads to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall.
Puerto Rico struggles to reach areas cut off by Fiona