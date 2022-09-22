First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large presence of first responders at a Colorado Springs school Thursday afternoon on the southeast side of the city.

The situation started at about noon at the Pikes Peak BOCES/School Of Excellence, located near I-25 and S. Circle Drive. When 11 News called the administrative office for the school they couldn’t provide any comment other than the school was on “lockdown” at that time.

11 News is choosing not to share video or pictures of the actual situation because it may have involved a minor, but it appeared a student may have been on the roof of the school. There were also several damaged windows at the school.

At about 1:30 p.m. it appeared the situation was resolved.

Police weren’t able to share any additional details on the situation.

11 News is choosing to cover this story because of the first responded presence and concerned people in the area. If Pikes Peak BOCES/School of Excellence provides any updates to KKTV 11 News, this article will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.