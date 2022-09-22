Crowley County Sheriff’s Office searching for alleged ‘armed and dangerous’ man

Salvador Bailon
Salvador Bailon(Crowley County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:42 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crowley County law enforcement say they’re searching for this armed and dangerous man, pictured above.

Salvador Bailon, 34, is wanted for attempted murder and has been on the run for at least a week.

11 News has an interview with the sheriff later Thursday morning and will update this article with more information.

