Colorado Springs Golden Corral set to reopen after pandemic devastated the buffet business

Golden Corral logo.
Golden Corral logo.(Golden Corral)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:05 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News partner The Gazette is reporting Golden Corral Buffet & Grill is set to reopen in mid-October.

11 News confirmed the news with the general manager of the location on Thursday. The restaurant is located on the east side of the city near Powers and Palmer Park Boulevards at 1970 Waynoka Road.

The pandemic and supply-chain issued devastated the business. While an exact to reopen isn’t in stone, the general manager is hoping to have doors open on Oct. 17.

Click here to read the full story by 11 News partner The Gazette.

