Colorado Springs firefighter injured in diner fire

Gunther Today's fire 9/22/2022
Gunther Today's fire 9/22/2022(CSFD twitter)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:39 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs firefighter was injured in a diner fire.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at Gunther Toody’s, near Woodman and Powers, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Crews on scene reported fire and smoke inside the restaurant.

“They were able to initially knock down the fire that was in the back of the building, but at some point in there, the fire grew a little bit bigger than what they had initially seen, so we had to pull those initial firefighters out,” said Captain Michael Smaldino of CSFD.

The fire was reported under control around 1:45 a.m. One firefighter was injured in the lower leg, and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

“Obviously, there is going to be pretty extensive damage inside the restaurant. Unknown how long it might be closed, but definitely it will not be open here for a little bit,” said Smaldino.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unknown objects visible from Colorado on 9/20/22.
WATCH: Objects in the sky spotted from areas in Colorado on Tuesday
Dutch Bros. robbery 9/20/22.
Dutch Bros. robbed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday in broad daylight
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
Colorado Springs man who ran a fencing business is wanted by authorities, has a history of theft and lawsuits
Crime tape at the scene on Platte Avenue between Nevada and Tejon on the night of Sept. 20,...
Suspect on the run after shooting 1 person in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday night
Body found on Colorado Springs elementary school grounds; death not suspicious

Latest News

Cool/Showery Thursday
Cool Thursday
Viewhouse Sports Blitz 9.20
Viewhouse Sports Blitz - Coach Kris Mayotte
Joshua Johnson back in court
Man charged with killing teenager Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens set to go to trial, bail denied
Jerry and Emily Spinnichia both have several warrants out for their arrest.
WATCH - Teller County deputies say these suspects are connected to organized crime