Colorado Springs firefighter injured in diner fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs firefighter was injured in a diner fire.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at Gunther Toody’s, near Woodman and Powers, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Crews on scene reported fire and smoke inside the restaurant.

“They were able to initially knock down the fire that was in the back of the building, but at some point in there, the fire grew a little bit bigger than what they had initially seen, so we had to pull those initial firefighters out,” said Captain Michael Smaldino of CSFD.

The fire was reported under control around 1:45 a.m. One firefighter was injured in the lower leg, and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

“Obviously, there is going to be pretty extensive damage inside the restaurant. Unknown how long it might be closed, but definitely it will not be open here for a little bit,” said Smaldino.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 5490 E WOODMEN RD: Gunther Toody’s. Engine 15 on scene reporting fire and smoke on the inside of the restaurant — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.