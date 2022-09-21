WWII Air Force veteran celebrates 100th birthday: ‘Just keep living’

A World War II Air Force veteran celebrates his 100th birthday with family, friends and community members in Texas. (Source: KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:11 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - A World War II Air Force veteran is celebrating a century of life.

KBTX reports Dale Miller celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday.

Family, friends and community members helped throw the veteran a party at a senior living facility.

Miller was born on Sept. 20, 1922, in Ohio and was in the armed forces as a mechanic and pilot from 1942-1947.

When asked by the management team at the senior living community what he attributes as the secret to living to 100 years old, Miller said, “just keep living.”

Miller’s family said he enjoys rotisserie chicken, but he also has a sweet tooth for ice cream and cake.

Copyright 2022 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry and Emily Spinnichia.
2 people sought after hundreds of keys to homes and stolen vehicles recovered in Colorado
Swatting calls graphic.
FBI says multiple ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters under investigation at schools in Colorado
Body found on Colorado Springs elementary school grounds; death not suspicious
Alexis Hein-Nutz was the victim of a hit-and-run crash.
Colorado deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect found following manhunt
Unknown objects visible from Colorado on 9/20/22.
WATCH: Unknown objects in the sky spotted from areas in Colorado on Tuesday

Latest News

July of 2022. Raw interview with Gary Gardner.
WATCH: Raw interview of Colorado Springs man accused of theft who is now wanted
Uncounted prison deaths hearing recap-Louisiana Family
Uncounted prison deaths hearing recap-Louisiana Family
The rising cost of living is having a big impact on educators.
Across the country, teachers and school staff struggle with inflation
FILE - An image of Mountain Region Champion Little League team member Easton Oliverson is...
Family sues Little League over bunk bed fall, head injury